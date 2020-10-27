Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,732,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,790 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.96% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $89,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

