Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Visa (NYSE:V) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

