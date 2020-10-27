Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Gateway Advisory LLC

Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.48.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.