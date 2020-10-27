Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
