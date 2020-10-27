Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after acquiring an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average is $193.59. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

