Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.59. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.48.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

