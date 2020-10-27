Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. Viad has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $70.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

