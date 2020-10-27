Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $207.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $192.32 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Truist lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

