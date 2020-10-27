Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $150.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

VRNS stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $130.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,672,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

