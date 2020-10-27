Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock worth $9,583,931 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

