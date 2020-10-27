Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 265,524 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.