Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after buying an additional 956,889 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

