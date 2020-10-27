ValuEngine Lowers Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) to Strong Sell

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTSL stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Mer Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

