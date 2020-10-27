ValuEngine Downgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Strattec Security from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strattec Security from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.