ValuEngine Downgrades Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.91.

SON stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

