USA Compression Partners (USAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.24 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, analysts expect USA Compression Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USAC stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $18.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.29%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,000.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

