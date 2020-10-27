Uranium Participation Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:U)

Uranium Participation Corp (TSE:U) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Participation in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Uranium Participation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

U stock opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Uranium Participation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.67.

Uranium Participation (TSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.08).

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

