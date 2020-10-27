Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Universal Display to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLED opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.20. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $105.11 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock worth $6,704,281. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.43.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

