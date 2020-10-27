Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $595.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. Unitil has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $65.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

