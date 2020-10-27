UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock worth $490,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

