Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.56-0.72 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.56-0.72 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 26,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $804,889.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,642.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.