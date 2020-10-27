UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RLXXF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has an average rating of Buy.

Relx stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39. Relx has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.40.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

