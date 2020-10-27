U.S. Concrete (USCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect U.S. Concrete to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USCR opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $551.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.53. U.S. Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

