U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) versus Elbit Systems (OTCMKTS:ESLT) Head to Head Survey

U.S. Aerospace (OTCMKTS:USAE) and Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Elbit Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems $4.51 billion 1.12 $227.86 million $6.79 16.81

Elbit Systems has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Aerospace and Elbit Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Elbit Systems 6.04% 14.05% 4.11%

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Aerospace has a beta of 28.66, meaning that its share price is 2,766% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Systems has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for U.S. Aerospace and Elbit Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A Elbit Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elbit Systems has a consensus price target of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Elbit Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elbit Systems is more favorable than U.S. Aerospace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of U.S. Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Elbit Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elbit Systems beats U.S. Aerospace on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Aerospace

U.S. Aerospace, Inc. produces and supplies aircraft assemblies, structural components, and engineered and precision machined details. It also supplies structural aircraft parts for military aircraft. The companies offers its products for the United States Department of Defense, United States Air Force, and other aircraft manufacturers, aerospace companies, and defense contractors. U.S. Aerospace, Inc. was formerly known as New Century Companies, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Aerospace, Inc. in April 2010. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products. It also provides medical diagnostic equipment, automotive night vision enhancement equipment, and smart glasses for sports applications; and super capacitor energy sources and fuel cells for transportation applications, as well as a range of support services, including training and simulation systems. The company markets its systems and products as a prime contractor or subcontractor to various governments and companies. It has operations in Israel, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. Elbit Systems Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

