Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

