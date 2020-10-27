Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Twitter stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.
In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $428,457.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.