Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $28.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. Twin River Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts expect Twin River Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRWH opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Twin River Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Twin River Worldwide from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 274,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $7,001,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages the Twin River Casino and Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; the Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; the Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and the Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

