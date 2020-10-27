Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.96.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $300.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $341.70. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average is $219.25.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $53,801,421 over the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.