TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.16-0.22 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTMI opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

