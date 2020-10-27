Truist Securiti Weighs in on Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LOB. Raymond James upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $33.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 211.25 and a beta of 1.25. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $51,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 34,986 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III acquired 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 176,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.