Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Globe Life in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $83.83 on Monday. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 848,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,960,000 after acquiring an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 8,050 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $646,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $747,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,050 shares of company stock worth $9,691,913. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

