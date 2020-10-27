Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.98. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

