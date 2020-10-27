Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,543,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,329,618 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.83% of Trinity Industries worth $88,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $2,115,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,486.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE:TRN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.00. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

