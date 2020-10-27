Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,543,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,329,618 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.83% of Trinity Industries worth $88,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

TRN stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin bought 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $199,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,399 shares in the company, valued at $262,486.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

