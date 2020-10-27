Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) stock opened at C$10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.48. Tricon Residential Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.45 and a twelve month high of C$12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

