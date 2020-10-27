TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. TreeHouse Foods posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

NYSE THS opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $56.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 0.3% during the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 357.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

