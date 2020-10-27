Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

TZOO stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.06.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.