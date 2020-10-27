Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

