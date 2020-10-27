Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $25,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after acquiring an additional 115,856 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $121.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

