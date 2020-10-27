Tompkins Financial Corp Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $101.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.