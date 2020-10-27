The Timken (TKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Timken to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TKR stock opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $4,390,042.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102 over the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

