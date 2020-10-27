The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $132,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,083 shares of company stock valued at $487,532. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.