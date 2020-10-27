The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.70.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $232.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

