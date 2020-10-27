The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.70.
Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $232.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $235.84.
In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,233.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
