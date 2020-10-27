The Cushing Energy Income Fund Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:PFC)

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE PFC opened at $18.96 on Monday. The Cushing Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $35,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund Company Profile

