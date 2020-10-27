The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CG stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $625,250.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,682 shares of company stock valued at $34,773,061.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

