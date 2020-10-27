The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAM. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $763.00.

SAM stock opened at $1,047.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $901.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.89. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $4,739,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.02, for a total value of $14,984,821.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,781.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,423 shares of company stock valued at $66,091,269. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $12,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

