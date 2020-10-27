The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.51.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter valued at $521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 19.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.