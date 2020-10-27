Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.65.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

