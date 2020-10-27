Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.76. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TNC opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

