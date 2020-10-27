Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 3,348.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after buying an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $12,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 549,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 396,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 298,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 517,390.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 206,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.44. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERIC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.