Teladoc Health (TDOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teladoc Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC opened at $212.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.74 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,815 shares of company stock worth $19,004,927. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.