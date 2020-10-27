Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGLS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $252.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

